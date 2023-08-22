What you need to know about growing grapes in Iowa

They're universally loved, like to roll away if they slip out of your grasp and come in an increasingly diverse array of flavors. They're table grapes! If you only thought grapes could grow in rocky or sandy soil on the coasts or in Italy, that's not the case.

Why grow grapes in Iowa?

Grapes are hardy. They’re resistant to excessive heat and drought, which Iowa frequently sees. They’re also resistant to disease, making them some of the easiest fruits to grow. A lot of their hardiness can be attributed to their large root systems, which are about 15 feet deep, on average.

But grapes are sensitive to changes in the environment, resulting in changes that you may even be able to taste. And, if you're wondering, extensive wildfire smoke like the kind we've seen in 2023 may also contribute to changes in taste — but it's too early to tell.

Which grapes grow best in Iowa?

Suzanne Slack, a horticulture professor at Iowa State University, recommends the Concord, a true classic. She says they're great for snacking or turning into jams. Mars grapes also do well in Iowa.

How do I grow and maintain grapes?

The growing season for grapes in Iowa is April. Grapes do well in many soil types, though well-drained soil will always result in a better crop. Find an area that receives direct sunlight for at least six hours a day and avoid shade at all costs. Plant grape vines about eight feet apart, and space rows nine feet apart.

There are several different methods for training grapes, and you'll want to have a system in place for when you start to see growth. The singular curtain system involves attaching the grapevine to a wire about six feet off the ground. During the first growing season, make sure your grapes are getting plenty of water — about once a week during dry weather.

Iowa State University Extension has more detailed instructions on different methods of growing and training grapes.

When do I harvest grapes?

Grape harvest season varies depending on the type of grape you're growing. In general, mid-August to mid-September is usually the most ideal time to harvest grapes. Some are ready earlier, and some won't be ready until early October.

If you’re not sure if your grapes are ready, Slack says the best way to find out is to pop one in your mouth to try!

How do I harvest grapes?

There are a few tools that can be used to harvest grapes. It all just depends on what you're comfortable using. Slack recommends using needle nose pruners for accuracy and avoiding unintentional cuts. Some experienced growers swear by a grape razor harvest tool , which is smaller and easier to handle. Hand pruners work fine too, but they’re not as accurate as needle nose pruners. Also, make sure you're harvesting clusters of grapes, not individual grapes (think about the clusters you see in stores.)

How long do grapes last after harvest?

Not long. The clock starts ticking as soon as you cut the grapes from the vine.

For the longest shelf life, Slack recommends washing harvested grapes as soon as possible in cold water and drying them off completely. Grapes should be stored in a well-ventilated container, and shouldn't sit around uneaten for longer than two weeks. To refrigerate grapes — both harvested or store-boughten — store them in the veggie drawer to keep them from getting dehydrated.

What should I do to clean up after the season?

Actually, not much at all. Grape plants last a long time, in part due to their impressive root system. Slack recommends leaving vines alone after harvest and avoiding pruning any part of the plant. Leaving it alone is the best way to ensure a great harvest next year.