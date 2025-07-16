Iowa City holding free art supply exchanges this summer

The City of Iowa City and nonprofit Dreamwell Theatre are hosting a series of free arts and crafts pop-up events aimed at reducing waste and connecting the community with creative supplies.

The initiative encourages Johnson County residents to donate or pick up new and gently used art, craft, school and upcycling supplies at no cost.

Iowa City Recycling Coordinator Jane Wilch says the goal is to keep usable materials out of the landfill and put them into the hands of artists, teachers and community members who can use them.

"We've all been there, those of us that are artists or crafters, where you complete a project and you've got some fabric left over, or some paint left over, or it might be ribbon or popsicle sticks — any sort of arts and crafts supplies or school supplies ... and we're not always sure what to do with that remainder of material," she said.

Accepted donations range from art supplies like yarn, fabric, paintbrushes and colored pencils to school supplies such as notebooks and binders, though Wilch says working with Dreamwell Theatre expanded the list of wanted items to include upcycling materials to be reused by artists and set designers, like egg cartons, brown paper bags, tins, maps, containers, nails and screws.

"I think it's a different perspective than what I would have as recycling coordinator," she said. "We really put our brains together in terms of trying to think about what are realistic, accepted items for this type of event. And I think they were coming at it from different theater performances and what they need for sets, what they need for costumes, and the different types of materials that they use for those processes, and it really brought about a thorough, creative list of accepted items."

Partially used items are accepted as long as they are in good condition and at least three quarters full. A full list can be found on the city's website. Leftover items after the events will be recycled or go to local nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity.

Donation and shopping events will be held primarily around the back-to-school shopping season.

Donations can be made at a drive-thru event at the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp from noon to 4 p.m. July 20 and Aug. 7 - 8 at the East Side Recycling Center's Environmental Education Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free supplies can be picked up Aug. 9 - 10 at the East Side Recycling Center's Environmental Education Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.