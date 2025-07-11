Public radio helped launch their music career in Iowa. Two decades later, the Brazilian Twins are going home

On another sweltering evening in Des Moines, identical twins Walter and Wagner Caldas stormed the stage at Jasper Winery, kicking off their set with a lively cover of Måneskin’s “Beggin,’” punctuated by their signature electric violin and ukulele. The crowd stretched deep into the vineyards. Hundreds had gathered to celebrate a bittersweet moment: the beloved duo’s farewell tour.

The Caldas brothers, better known as The Brazilian Twins — or B2wins — have spent nearly 20 years charming Iowa audiences of all sizes with their infectious pop covers and charisma. But now, they’re preparing to leave the state they’ve long called home.

Their journey from the favelas of Rio de Janeiro to the stages of Iowa began with a single NPR segment. In 2006, journalist Julie McCarthy introduced the world to their story: twin boys whose father, a luthier who couldn’t play music himself, built them violins to help him refine his craft — and to keep them out of trouble.

That story led to an invitation to perform at the World Food Prize ceremony in Des Moines. One song later, Ben Allen, the then-president of the University of Northern Iowa, offered them both full scholarships on the spot.

“Extraordinary is right,” Wagner recalled on IPR's Talk of Iowa. “We were in the right place at the right time. But also, I think it was written. It was all meant to be."

Since graduating from UNI, the brothers have built full lives in Iowa. They traded classical music for genre-blending pop-rock, began touring nationally, and built families of their own. Now in their early 40s, they’ve spent half their lives in Brazil and half in Iowa.

“We are very fortunate to have this experience under our belt,” Walter said. “To be living the life we are living now in Iowa, nobody could see it coming, including us. We are just very fortunate to be able to have such a crazy story in such a small amount of time."

They're quick to emphasize that their decision to return to Brazil is about family, not politics. When they brought their parents to Iowa for an extended visit last year, it sparked a realization.

“We noticed that time is passing and they are getting old,” Wagner said. “We don't want to sit here chasing things, chasing money, and let the time pass, so we just decided it's time to go home and enjoy them while we still can, while they are healthy."

“Family is very important in Brazil,” Walter added.

Their story, marked by triumph, hasn’t been without hardship. Walter is a cancer survivor, having battled Ewing sarcoma — a rare and aggressive disease — several years ago.

“It is incredible to say that I am doing fine. It's like I never had anything," he said. "I never thought I was gonna get to that level again."

Though they’re saying farewell, they aren’t leaving music — or Iowa — behind. Walter’s wife, from Colfax, and Wagner’s wife, from Algona, are moving with them. Both speak Portuguese and have fully embraced Brazilian life.

“They love it,” Walter said. “They love everything about the culture. They love the food. They love the people."

The brothers plan to keep making music in Brazil, and say new projects are already underway. They’ve even booked a performance in Florida this fall and expect to return regularly to the Midwest.

“This is just a ‘see you later,’” Wagner said.

Their farewell concerts in Iowa are more than just performances — they’re reunions with the community that launched their American lives.

“Everything we are started in Iowa," Walter said. "It's going to be bittersweet."

The B2wins will complete their farewell tour Friday at the RiverLoop Amphitheater in Waterloo.