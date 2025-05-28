Rule limiting events on Iowa Capitol grounds forces an 80-year-old concert series to relocate

A rule change that limits events held outside the Iowa Capitol is causing one arts group to change its summer plans.

The rule from the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) prohibits a group from holding more than one event per calendar year, which has forced the Des Moines Metro Concert Band to relocate most of its weekly summer concert series, Music Under the Stars, to Hoyt Sherman Place.

The organization has held free, live music events on the Capitol grounds for almost 80 years.

"It's become quite a central Iowa tradition," said Executive Director Dan Stevenson.

Contributed / The Des Moines Metro Concert Band via The Des Moines Register A photo of the Des Moines Metro Concert Band performing at the Iowa Capitol as it appeared in the Des Moines Register in 1973. Third from the left is the conductor of the band at the time, Robert W. Bagley.

Last summer, after the band's series had wrapped up for the summer, DAS changed its policy to limit groups to holding one event per year at the Capitol. The Capitol Complex also updated its policy two weeks after the Satanic Temple of Iowa scheduled a marathon reading of Paradise Lost.

A bill introduced during this year's legislative session sought to expand that policy to six events, but it didn't pass.

Stevenson said the organization is focusing on this year.

"We'll see what happens going forward," he said. "Our job is to just serve our listeners and serve Iowans, and we'll just focus on that for now."

The change has affected other organizations, as well. The Des Moines Register reported that the policy forced labor unions to choose between holding their annual worker memorial service or their Labor Day celebration at the Capitol. In April, members gathered at Union Labor Park instead to honor Iowa workers who lost their lives on the job in 2024.

The Des Moines Metro Concert Band's 2025 series begins June 8 at Hoyt Sherman Place and ends July 6 at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park.

"We do want to keep the tradition going, and we just hope the folks who've enjoyed us all these years at the Capitol will follow us," Stevenson said.

Iowa Public Radio is an in-kind donor of the Des Moines Metro Concert Band.