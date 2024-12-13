Mission Creek announces eclectic 2025 lineup

Mission Creek has become an inspiration and a favorite annual festival for us here at Studio One. It’s been revelatory to see the amount of support Iowa City has for music and the arts, and how much the festival has been embraced by the community in its 20 years. The festival has just released its 2025 line-up, and it's a stunner, full of favorites and new talented voices that we can't wait to experience.

This year marks the last festival that the Englert will produce. When the change was announced earlier this fall, planners shared that they wanted to bring back favorite collaborators and return to their roots, celebrating both the 20th year and shifting to their future focus.

As festival co-founder and Artistic Director Andre Perry noted, "For two decades, Mission Creek has celebrated independent art and the joy of bringing people together... This year, we honor the festival’s lineage and embrace our future. We are showcasing artists that embody the enduring, innovative spirit of Mission Creek and Iowa City.”

Well — count us in. There are too many great acts to name them all (you can find the full lineup here), but we’re listing a few that we’re most looking forward to at this year’s festival. Take a look, and then set your reminders — Early Bird passes are on sale now!

Ebru Yildiz

Julien Baker and Torres

Julien Baker and Torres have been collaborating for a little while now, and recently stopped at the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed at New York's Mercury Lounge. This marks a new collaboration from Baker, who saw widespread success teaming up with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus as part of Boygenius.

Separately, Torres released her last record, What an Enormous Room, in early 2024. The duo’s offerings together have been leaning alt-country. Here at Studio One, we’re excited for to see them live early, as they're finessing their combined sound. This is the first in what we hope will be a multi-stop national tour — but is one of just three shows they've announced so far for 2025!

Anthony Scanga / Anthony Scanga

Mannequin Pussy

The Philadelphia rockers had an incredible 2024, releasing their excellent album I Got Heaven and touring the globe. The band puts on an extraordinary live show with primal energy and feeling that infects. We've seen Mannequin Pussy

a few times before, and their performance is truly not to be missed.

Raekwon (Performing Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…)

Studio One is all-in on celebrating the legacy of artists and albums that shaped their genres. Such is the case with Wu Tang Clan's Raekwon and his solo debut Only Built 4 Cuban Linx..., produced by RZA. We saw GZA and the Phunky Nomads not only perform, but reinvigorate Liquid Swords at The Englert in 2023, and can only imagine what The Chef has in store for us in 2025!

La Lom

Short for Los Angeles League of Musicians, La Lom is hard to pin down. Instrumental jazz with Latin tinges is probably the best way to describe them. The group got its start being the lobby band at the Roosevelt Hotel in LA. They’re now on the radar of Beck and Vampire Weekend, and have been playing to thousands.

Chris Casella

William Elliott Whitmore

Born right here in Iowa, William Elliott Whitmore has traveled the globe with his banjo, guitar and kick drum. Playing a mix of blues, country and folk, Whitmore puts on a unique show. If you’ve missed him on his travels around the state, make sure to put him on your list now.

Your Smith

Hailing from Minneapolis, but relocating to LA, Your Smith blends funk/R&B with pop that caught the attention of Lizzo. In fact, Your Smith collaborated with her on her hit "Let Em Say." Make sure to catch her set for a dance-fueled good time.

Angry Blackmen

Here’s another group to keep an eye on. Angry Blackmen are deeper than their anger; the pair have surged in international popularity alongside the January release of their album The Legend of ABM, a gnarled and brash hardcore project featuring fellow underground rappers Fatboi Sharif and Sketch185. Can't say we're surprised by this selection. Just last year, Mission Creek highlighted hip-hop duos Armand Hammer and Iowa-nois act Strangers of Necessity, so we know they like their rappers in pairs.

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio

Sun Centari

Sun Centauri is the duo of Jim Swim and Alyx Rush, both from Iowa City. They previously collaborated on an EP under both of their names, but have rebranded for this new project. We caught Sun Centauri at the Lost Woods Festival back in September, and their music is a ray of sunshine and a refreshing change of pace.



Literature guests

Rachel Kushner (Reading + Conversation with Kim Gordon)

Rachel Kushner and Kim Gordon are friends. A bestselling author and one of the founders of Sonic Youth (one of the most influential bands of the '80s and '90s) teaming up in conversation amounts to an event not to be missed. Kushner’s last book, Creation Lake was shortlisted for the 2024 Booker Prize. Gordon has been staying busy touring. In the past, the two have teamed up to discuss each other’s work, the artistic process, Los Angeles, film and more.



Neko Case (Reading + Conversation with Melisa Febos)

Returning to Mission Creek for her second year in a row, but this time in the literature category, is Neko Case. She’s releasing a memoir titled The Harder I Fight The More I Love You in early 2025. She’ll be speaking along with Melisa Febos, the bestselling author of the essay collection GIRLHOOD, which was the winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award in Criticism.

Take a peek at the full Mission Creek lineup!

