Sac City church gives children the gift of giving

Santa’s Elves left the workshop in the North Pole and spent a day giving gifts in Sac City.

There, First Christian Church hosts an annual “Kids Christmas Shop.” The event features a Holiday Elf who acts as a gift-giving guide for children ranging from preschool to elementary school. The children, along with their elven assistant, pick and wrap gifts for their parental figures.

Organizers say this event helps children learn the gift of giving during the holiday season. Volunteer Ree Irwin has been involved with the event since it began six years ago. She says it’s become the epitome of Christmas.

“It's supposed to be about giving and helping others,” she said.

Listen to the full conversation with Irvin and others making the year-end bright on the Talk of Iowa podcast from Dec. 23.