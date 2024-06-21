© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024 summer book guide for grown ups

Iowa Public Radio | By Natalie Dunlap,
Charity NebbeCaitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published June 21, 2024 at 11:29 AM CDT
The book covers of "Same As It Ever Was" and "The Friday Afternoon Club"

Whether sitting on the beach or escaping the heat in the air conditioning, summer provides great opportunities to pick up a book! Check out these novels and nonfiction stories Iowa reading experts recommend.

Books recommended by:

To hear more about these books, listen to the Talk of Iowa podcast. Charity Nebbe hosts Talk of IowaCaitlin Troutman and Madeleine Willis produced this episode. 
Tags
Arts & Life Summer ReadingBooks & ReadingBook lists
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a University of Iowa alum and proud Iowa City Farmers Market attendee.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content