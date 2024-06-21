2024 summer book guide for grown ups
Whether sitting on the beach or escaping the heat in the air conditioning, summer provides great opportunities to pick up a book! Check out these novels and nonfiction stories Iowa reading experts recommend.
Books recommended by:
- Jan Weismiller, co-owner of Prairie Lights
- Tim Budd, buyer at Prairie Lights
- Molly Angstman, co-owner and bookseller at Three Bells Books
To hear more about these books, listen to the Talk of Iowa podcast. Charity Nebbe hosts Talk of Iowa. Caitlin Troutman and Madeleine Willis produced this episode.