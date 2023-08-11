New music doc spotlighting Hipgnosis design duo premieres Monday at the Varsity Cinema

You probably haven’t heard of Hipgnosis, but one thing is definitely true: you’ve seen their work. The British art design duo is responsible for some of the most iconic album covers of all time. To name just a few, they designed the artwork for Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, Led Zeppelin's Houses of the Holy and Paul McCartney and Wings’ Band on the Run – and that’s just from 1973.

The incredible stories behind these album covers and the lasting impact they made on music are uncovered in Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis), Anton Corbijn’s first feature documentary. Audiences can see it at the Varsity Cinema in Des Moines on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. during its Iowa premiere.

The screening will feature a pop-up record shop hosted by Rogue Planet Music and a Q&A with local artists Jay Vigon and Margo Nahas, who designed the album covers for Prince’s Purple Rain and Van Halen’s 1984.

1 of 6 — Squaring the Circle - Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon Pink Floyd's iconic album cover for The Dark Side of the Moon was designed by Hipgnosis. It is considered one of the most universally recognizable designs of all time. Hipgnosis Ltd

/ Cavalier Films Ltd 2 of 6 — Squaring the Circle - Led Zeppelin - Houses of the Holy Hipgnosis was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Album Package in 1974 for their design of Led Zeppelin's Houses of the Holy. Hipgnosis Ltd

/ Cavalier Films Ltd 3 of 6 — Squaring the Circle - Peter Gabriel - Debut album Hipgnosis designed Peter Gabriel's 1977 debut album, hand tinting the blue car and scratching the photograph to enhance the raindrops. Hipgnosis Ltd / Cavalier Films Ltd 4 of 6 — Squaring the Circle - 10cc - Look Hear? Hipgnosis flew to Hawaii and had a custom couch built for a sheep to rest on for the 10cc album Look Hear?. The expensive photo was ultimately shrunk down and conspicuously featured as a tiny image on the cover. Hipgnosis Ltd / Cavalier Films Ltd 5 of 6 — Squaring the Circle - Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here For Pink Floyd's landmark album, Wish You Were Here, Hipgnosis staged a dangerous photoshoot in which a stuntman was actually set on fire. For this, they were nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Album Package in 1976. Hipgnosis Ltd / Cavalier Films Ltd 6 of 6 — Squaring the Circle - Led Zeppelin - In Through the Out Door Hipgnosis was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Album Package in 1980 for their design of Led Zeppelin's In Through the Out Door. The album cover had six different versions and was sold with an outer sleeve to obscure which version buyers were getting. Hipgnosis Ltd / Cavalier Films Ltd

To open the film, Corbijn introduces us to Aubrey “Po” Powell in stunning black-and-white cinematography. Po walks through a crumbling, countryside cemetery, carrying an oversized folder on his back. He sits down at the end of a long hallway and opens the case. One by one, he takes out a series of photographs, giving each a glance before letting them fall to the floor.

The prints immediately draw your eye. They are showcased in vibrant color, a striking juxtaposition against the monochromatic surroundings. It doesn’t take more than a second for the excitement of what’s happening to kick in.

First, Po retrieves the artwork for Peter Gabriel’s debut album, followed by the covers for 10cc’s Deceptive Bends, Pink Floyd’s Atom Heart Mother and Wish You Were Here – and so on. Po is showing us his life’s work, and it’s impressive.

"Hipgnosis was famous for being out of the ordinary, and we were very deliberate about our efforts to disrupt the norm. We called our album covers 'non-covers,' because they were designed to be art pieces. Record labels hated us. We rarely put band photos on the front, and in many cases we didn't even put the name of the band or the album title. But the artists appreciated that we were creating change hand in hand with their music, so they empowered us to do whatever we wanted,” Powell explains in the film.

Hipgnosis Ltd / Utpoia Aubrey Powell (left) and Storm Thorgerson (right) founded Hipgnosis in 1968.

What follows is an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at these iconic covers, told through contemporary interviews, archival footage and stylized animation – all of which bring these familiar still images to three-dimensional life. Numerous multi-Grammy winning music legends pop up to share an anecdote or two, among them Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Jimmy Page and Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and David Gilmour.

Throughout the film, we learn how Hipgnosis was first formed as a creative collaboration between Po and Storm Thorgerson. The two first met in Cambridge during the 1960s and became fast friends. Soon after, they both enrolled at the Royal College of Art. The founding of Hipgnosis — and their first commission — quickly followed.

It all started with a trippy photo collage Po and Storm made for their musician friends Syd, David and Roger, which would go on to become the cover for A Saucerful of Secrets – Pink Floyd’s second studio album.

Hipgnosis Ltd / Utopia Pink Floyd's second studio album, Saucerful of Secrets, was the first record sleeve designed by Hipgnosis in 1968.

As they say, the rest is history. But alas, this was the 1960s. And as another saying goes, “If you lived through the 60s, you don’t remember it.”

This is no truer than in the at-times conflicting firsthand accounts featured throughout the documentary. It all adds a bit of humor — and even endearing informality — to some truly pivotal moments in music history. Corbijn cuts between interviews, interjecting alternative versions of the same story, leaving the truth open for us to decide.

One such story is that Syd Barrett, one of Pink Floyd’s founding members, thought up the name Hipgnosis (“hip” meaning cool and “gnosis” meaning knowledge) — that is, until the next interviewee says it was definitely not Syd.

In the end, whichever version of events is actually true doesn’t really matter. As Po says at one point, “It was chaos. But out of that chaos came the most extraordinary work.”

It’s that extraordinary work which lives on, continuing to imprint itself on music fans across generations.

