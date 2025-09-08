Michael Mayo: Tiny Desk Concert

Michael Mayo uses every muscle within his throat when he sings. From his deep baritone chest to wonderfully fluttering head voice, he joyfully bends notes to his will and for our enjoyment at the Tiny Desk.

I was first introduced to Mayo's voice when he participated in a master class with jazz titan Dianne Reeves during the 2013 American Voices festival at the Kennedy Center. As he folded his voice around the standard "It Could Happen to You," Reeves prompted him to follow her as she began to scat. Without hesitation, Mayo harmonized and traded back and forth with Reeves as if they had rehearsed it (they had not), thoroughly impressing her and the audience. As I watched from off-stage, I thought, "Oh, this cat has it." He exists in a lineage of similarly dexterous singers like Bobby McFerrin , Al Jarreau and Betty Carter .

In the years since, Mayo has established himself as a presence in the intersection of jazz, soul and R&B. His albums, Bones and Fly, showcase his nimble vocals, thoughtful lyrics and intricate compositions, and have generated collaborations with bassist Linda May Han Oh and drummer Nate Smith , and touring opportunities with pianist Herbie Hancock .

Here, Mayo presents a selection of songs that invite you into his wondrous artistry. Alita Moses, India Carney and Tomás Cruz showcase their own skillful vocal agility in their handling of Mayo's vocal arrangements. Pianist Andrew Freedman, drummer Robin Baytas and bassist Nick Campbell Destroys are locked in at every turn. As Mayo prepares to shift into the final song in the set, he drops into an intricate scat, his voice hopscotching, bending, soaring, resting for a moment and reigniting in percussive sound.

SET LIST

"About Your Love"

"Bag of Bones"

"You and You"

MUSICIANS

Michael Mayo: vocals

Andrew Freedman: piano, keys

Nick Campbell Destroys: bass

Robin Baytas: drums

Alita Moses: background vocals

India Carney: background vocals

Tomás Cruz: background vocals

