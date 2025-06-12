Brian Wilson, visionary force behind the Beach Boys, dies at 82
Brian Wilson, the primary songwriter and producer for the Beach Boys, influenced generations of musicians with his innovative approach to studio production, complex vocal harmonizations and genre-bending compositions, fusing elements of jazz and classical music with pop and rock in ways that were unprecedented at the time.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young reflects on Brian Wilson’s music, life and career.
