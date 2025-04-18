© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Unsettled: Mindo the Gender Gap
Unsettled

COMING SOON: Unsettled Season Three

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine PerkinsNatalie Dunlap
Published April 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Unsettled: Mind the Gender Gap

On this season of Unsettled, we mind the gender gap in all facets of life.

First, we dive into the growing political divide between young women and men. Differing support for policy and online polarization have Gen Z women shifting left and their male counterparts shifting right.

Next, as girls are more likely to graduate high school on time and more women are getting college degrees, male students, particularly boys of color, are being left behind. We speak with education experts on how the school environment challenges boys and the potential solutions to help them.

Turning to healthcare, women are less likely to have their health concerns and pain taken seriously, while men are less likely to go to the doctor at all and face a shorter life expectancy. Men are also four times more likely to die by suicide. We learn about the medical history that made men the standard for physical health and women the standard for getting a mental health diagnosis.

We also explore the different safety risks men and women face. Women are much more likely to be hurt or killed by an intimate partner, while men are more likely to be murdered by a stranger.

Finally, we asked men of a bunch of different ages and backgrounds what it means to them to be a man in 2025.

Unsettled 2025
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News/Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a masters degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is an award-winning digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Since 2024, Dunlap has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's digital audience.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content