COMING SOON: Unsettled Season Three

On this season of Unsettled, we mind the gender gap in all facets of life.

First, we dive into the growing political divide between young women and men. Differing support for policy and online polarization have Gen Z women shifting left and their male counterparts shifting right.

Next, as girls are more likely to graduate high school on time and more women are getting college degrees, male students, particularly boys of color, are being left behind. We speak with education experts on how the school environment challenges boys and the potential solutions to help them.

Turning to healthcare, women are less likely to have their health concerns and pain taken seriously, while men are less likely to go to the doctor at all and face a shorter life expectancy. Men are also four times more likely to die by suicide. We learn about the medical history that made men the standard for physical health and women the standard for getting a mental health diagnosis.

We also explore the different safety risks men and women face. Women are much more likely to be hurt or killed by an intimate partner, while men are more likely to be murdered by a stranger.

Finally, we asked men of a bunch of different ages and backgrounds what it means to them to be a man in 2025.