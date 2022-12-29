© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Listen: Oshima Brothers Have The Mountain Stage Song of the Week: "Colorblind"

Iowa Public Radio | By Adam Harris
Published December 29, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST
Oshima Brothers, live on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine
/
Mountain Stage
Oshima Brothers performing live on Mountain Stage. Tune in starting March 11 to hear this episode on our Mountain Stage affiliate stations.

This weekend we look back to the beginning of 2022, our 39th year, as host Kathy Mattea welcomes Josh Ritter, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Dori Freeman, Oshima Brothers, and Jake Xerxes Fussell. Hear the show starting December 30 on these NPR Music stations.

In their debut appearance on Mountain Stage, Maine-based indie duo, Oshima Brothers brought songs from their recent album Dark Nights Golden Days. Sean and Jamie Oshima have been creating music together since childhood, and they build a substantial sound together using live-looping techniques and rich layered harmony. Our Song of the Week, “Colorblind,” appears on their Dark ep1, released in March 2021.

Oshima Brothers - Colorblind, live on Mountain Stage
Oshima Brothers perform "Colorblind," on Mountain Stage.
OshimaBrothersbyAmosPerrine6662.jpg

This week we also hear live performances from modern folk wordsmith Josh Ritter, who sings new songs and also reads a passage from his latest novel. Nashville-based Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, who are hosting two night birthday bash for Drew at the Ryman Auditorium this summer, bring us their trademark melodic and thoughtful songs. Guitarist and song-interpreter Jake Xerxes Fussell, and Galax, Virginia’s Dori Freeman round out the show.

JoshRitterbyAmosPerrine84.jpg
1 of 6  — Josh Ritter, live on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine / Mountain Stage
DrewHolcombyAmosPerrine46.jpg
2 of 6  — Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, live on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine / Mountain Stage
Dori Freeman & Nicholas Falk byAmosPerrine68.jpg
3 of 6  — Dori Freeman, live on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine / Mountain Stage
Jake Xerxes FusselyAmosPerrine35.jpg
4 of 6  — Jake Xerxes Fussel, live on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine / Mountain Stage
OshimaBrothersbyAmosPerrine6662.jpg
5 of 6  — Oshima Brothers, live on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine / Mountain Stage
FinalebyAmosPerrine13.jpg
6 of 6  — Artists gather with host Kathy Mattea for the finale song.
Amos Perrine / Mountain Stage

Join host Kathy Mattea this weekend for more live performance radio on these NPR Music stations and be sure sign-up for updates about our live-shows and other announcements.

Mountain Stage
Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
