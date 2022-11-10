Listen: Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar Have the Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

This week marks the broadcast of our landmark 1,000th episode of Mountain Stage, and our musical guests are worthy of such a momentous occasion. Slide-guitar master Sonny Landreth and legend of the dobro and lap steel Cindy Cashdollar perform a fiery duo set that should be heard to be believed.

We also welcome back Oklahoma’s Parker Millsap and his band, the venerable Lucy Kaplansky, plus emerging songwriter Caleb Caudle and some witty indie-pop from The Paranoid Style.

Join us on these stations starting Friday, Nov. 11 to hear the entire show.

Our Song of the Week comes from Landreth and Cashdollar, who slide their way through “Prodigal Son,” the title track to Landreth’s 2004 album of the same name.

Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar-Prodigal Son live on Mountain Stage Recorded on Episode 1,000 of Mountain Stage, 10/9/2022 Listen • 4:50

Hear the entire set from Landreth & Cashdollar, plus Parker Millsap and his band, thoughtful and poignant songwriter Lucy Kaplansky, plus emerging songsmith Caleb Caudle and some witty indie-pop from The Paranoid Style. They’re all in live performance on this week’s episode of Mountain Stage, heard on these stations starting Friday.

1 of 7 — Parker Millsap_by Chris Morris (5).JPG Chris Morris 2 of 7 — Lucy Kaplansky_by Chris Morris.jpeg Chris Morris 3 of 7 — Finale Landreth_by Chris Morris (3).JPG Chris Morris 4 of 7 — Caleb Caudle_by Chris Morris (1).JPG Chris Morris 5 of 7 — The Paradnoid Style_by Chris Morris.jpeg Chris Morris 6 of 7 — Crowd photo_by Chris Morris.jpeg Chris Morris 7 of 7 — Larry Groce_by Josh Saul (1).jpg Chris Morris

