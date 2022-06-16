Listen: Amy Helm Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
This week’s encore episode of Mountain Stage with host Kathy Mattea features performances from Amy Helm, Chris Pierce, The Suitcase Junket, Christian Lopez and Erin & the Wildfire.
Our Song of the Week comes from Helm and her band, who performed “Cotton And The Cane” from their recent album What The Flood Leaves Behind.
Amy Helm- "Cotton And The Cane" live on Mountain Stage
Amy Helm performing on Mountain Stage in 2021
Check out the playlist for a preview, and find out which station carries Mountain Stage in your area.
Be sure to follow Mountain Stage on Facebook and Instagram, and sign up for our e-mail newsletter for occasional updates and live show announcements.
1 of 5 — Chris Pierce
Chris Pierce performing on Mountain Stage in 2021
Brian Blauser
2 of 5 — The Suitcase Junket
The Suitcase Junket a.k.a Matt Lorenz, performs on Mountain Stage in 2021.
Brian Blauser
3 of 5 — Christian Lopez
Christian Lopez performing on Mountain Stage in 2021
`Brian Blauser
4 of 5 — Erin Lunsford of Erin and the Wildfire
Erin Lunsford is the leader of Erin & The Wildfire
Brian Blauser
5 of 5 — Amy Helm and her band
Amy Helm and her band performing on Mountain Stage in 2021.
Brian Blauser