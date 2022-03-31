© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Listen: Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert Have Our Mountain Stage Song of the Week: “Bailout Blues”

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published March 31, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT
Kand & Gellert - 2
Acoustic duo Kieran Kane (R) and Rayna Gellert perform on Mountain Stage.

This week’s episode of Mountain Stage features a pickers paradise, as we’re treated to sets from J2B2, the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, plus the GRAMMY-nominated bluegrass group Della Mae, 2019 IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year Tray Wellington and his band, plus topical singer-songwriter Crys Matthews, and a duo set from Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert, who have our Song of the Week.

In their second appearance together on the show, Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert perform their original song "Bailout Blues" from their most recent release, The Flowers That Bloom in Spring.

Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert - Bailout Blues, Live on Mountain Stage
The acoustic duo performs their song "Bailout Blues"
Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert

Be sure to join us for this week’s episode on one of these NPR Music stations, and subscribe to our podcast so you never miss a note.

1 of 5  — J2B2 - The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band
Christopher Morris
2 of 5  — Crys Matthews, live on Mountain Stage.
Christopher Morris
3 of 5  — Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert
Christopher Morris
4 of 5  — Tray Wellington Band
Christopher Morris
5 of 5  — Kathy Mattea & Julie Adams
Christopher Morris

Our Live Show Schedule is stacked through the Summer, if you’d like to plan your trip to be a part of our radio audience here in #AlmostHeaven.

