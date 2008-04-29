© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Duke Ellington: Master Of The Jazz Song

90.5 WESA | By Shaunna Morrison Machosky
Published April 29, 2008 at 12:38 PM CDT
Duke Ellington continues to be a strong influence to this day, even receiving a posthumous Pulitzer Prize.
Erich Auerbach
/
Getty Images
Duke Ellington continues to be a strong influence to this day, even receiving a posthumous Pulitzer Prize.

April is Jazz Appreciation Month, designated by the Smithsonian National Museum of American History as a time to celebrate the life and legacy of jazz. Many legendary jazz artists were born in April, which made it a natural for the designation.

To celebrate JAM, WDUQ has posted a weekly music list celebrating a notable jazz artist born that week. This time around, it's Duke Ellington.

Ellington was the most prolific jazz composer of all time, writing and performing tirelessly for more than 50 years. Many of his compositions also bear the name of composer Billy Strayhorn, his longtime collaborator and friend. Ellington composed for every kind of musical setting imaginable, from his famed orchestra to small groups to film scores to musical stage productions. His mark can be found everywhere on jazz, both past and present.

And His Mother
1 of 5  — And His Mother
/
Love Songs
2 of 5  — Love Songs
/
Cover for First Time! The Count Meets the Duke
3 of 5  — Cover for First Time! The Count Meets the Duke
/
Cover for Duke Ellington & John Coltrane
4 of 5  — Cover for Duke Ellington & John Coltrane
/
Cover for Highlights from the Duke Ellington Centennial Edition, 1927-1973
5 of 5  — Cover for Highlights from the Duke Ellington Centennial Edition, 1927-1973
/

Copyright 2008 90.5 WESA

Tags

NPR Music
Shaunna Morrison Machosky