Elf Power, The Black Keys, Gnarls Barkley, More

Former members of Olivia Tremor control return as Circulatory System: we've got a preview of new work from their upcoming album; Athens, GA neo-psych group Elf Power releases their best CD of the decade; The Black Keys get in touch with their softer side; folk singer Laura Gibson shares some old blues; Gnarls Barkley return as the 'odd couple'; West African artist Etran Finatawa has a powerful new collection of desert blues; and hip-hop chameleon Tim Fite produces his most ambitious record to date.

Download this show in the All Songs Considered podcast.

Sign up for the All Songs Considered newsletter and we'll tell you when new music features are available on the site.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.