The Raconteurs, Man Man, Colin Meloy, More

Devotchka, the band behind the popular soundtrack to Little Miss Sunshine, is back with a brilliant new album. Hear a cut from A Mad and Faithful Telling. We've also got music from Colin Meloy, frontman for the Decemberists, and his new CD of live, solo performances; music from the wildly unpredictable Man Man; new work from The Raconteurs, featuring Jack White and Brendon Benson; and Peter Fedofsky, one of more than 2,000 artists who wrote and recorded an album in one month as part of the RPM Challenge.

