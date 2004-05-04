© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Fats Waller, Cowboy Junkies, The Pixies

Published May 4, 2004 at 11:00 AM CDT
African blues meet New York in Otis Taylor; new music from the Cowboy Junkies; Providence folk duo Atwater-Donnelly; pure roots rock from Dave Edmunds; eclectic geek rockers They Might Be Giants; a new, best-of collection from The Pixies. Featured Artist: Fats Waller.

The Centennial Collection
Double V
One Soul Now
The Blackest Crow
From Small Things: The Best of Dave Edmunds
Indestructible Object
Wave of Mutilation: Best of Pixies
