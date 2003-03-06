© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
British Proposal Gives Iraq 10 Days to Comply

By Lawrence Sheets,
Vicky O'Hara
Published March 6, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

As the U.N. Security Council debates Iraq, Britain proposes to give Saddam Hussein 10 more days to disarm — or face war. France quickly rejects the deadline, while Russia leans toward the French anti-war position. Hear NPR's Vicky O'Hara, NPR's Lawrence Sheets and Britain's U.N. Ambassador Jeremy Greenstock.

NPR NewsWorld News
Lawrence Sheets
Lawrence Scott Sheets concentrates on covering the Caucasus region of the former Soviet Union from his base in Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia. From 2001 to 2005, Sheets was NPR’s Moscow Bureau Chief, and covered the countries of former USSR, including Russia, Ukraine, and Central Asia. Among major stories Sheets has covered for NPR have been the tragic siege of a school by a pro-Chechen separatist terror group in 2004 in which 330 mostly children were killed, the 6-week long "Orange Revolution" that brought down Ukraine’s old government in 2004, and the "Rose Revolution" in Georgia in 2003. Sheets has also reported for NPR from Iran and Afghanistan. He covered the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan during 2001 and 2002, including the bloody Taliban uprising at a fortress in Mazar e Sharif in which hundreds of people died.Sheets’ reports can be heard on NPR's , All Things Considered, Day to Day, and Weekend Edition.
Vicky O'Hara
Victoria (Vicky) O'Hara is a diplomatic correspondent for NPR. Her coverage of the State Department and foreign policy issues can be heard on the award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition as well as on NPR's newscasts.