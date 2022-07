The "King of Rock and Soul" is back. In the 1960s, Solomon Burke scored hits with "Cry to Me," "Everybody Needs Somebody to Love," and "Got to Get you Off My Mind," among many others. His new album features songs written specifically for him by such fans as Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, and Tom Waits. And today is "Solomon Burke Day" in Philadelphia, the city where he was born. Joel Rose has the story. The new CD is Don't Give Up On Me.

