Children's Mental Health Board Asks For Public Input

  • children's mental health board
    The Children's System State Board met for the first time in West Des Moines on August 23, 2018.
    Joyce Russell/IPR file

The group tasked with developing recommendations for creating a children’s mental health system in Iowa is hosting a series of meetings starting this week to get public input.

The first meeting is Tuesday in LeMars, followed by eight more meetings throughout the state.

Peggy Huppert is executive director of a mental health advocacy group and sits on the Children’s System State Board. She says personal stories are very important for informing the board’s work.

“We particularly want to hear from parents of children with serious emotional disturbance, as well as older kids or young adults who have been through treatment, have experience with the system or really lack of system in the state of Iowa,” Huppert says.

She says she wants to hear about what treatment options have worked.

“And then, what is not working? What are we missing? What should we be doing more and better of, and what should we just stop doing?”

Huppert says despite past failures by the state to create a mental health system for children, she’s optimistic about the current effort.

“It’s truly pathetic that the state of Iowa does not have a children’s mental health system,” Huppert says. “But the people who are working on it now want to see it change. We want to make a difference. And we need everyone to be involved with making that happen.”

Those who can’t make it to meetings can participate in an online survey or online meeting.

Click here to see the list of meetings and other ways to provide input.

Tags: 
news
Mental Health

Related Content

Parents Of Suicide Victims, Educators, And Others Convene New Board On Children’s Mental Health

By Aug 23, 2018
Joyce Russell/IPR

A new state board held its inaugural meeting today charged with developing a statewide system for children’s mental health.   The Children’s State Board made up of educators, law enforcement, human services officials, and others is the result of an executive order earlier this year from Gov. Reynolds. 

Communities across the state are plagued with a shortage of crisis care, child psychiatrists, and psychiatric hospital beds for kids.  

Iowa Law Requires Mental Health Training for Educators

By , , & Aug 31, 2018
desks
alamosbasement/flickr

On this News Buzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to Emily Piper, lobbyist for the Iowa Association of School Boards, and Kristin Hilton, school counselor at Central Academy, about a new Iowa law that requires training for educators to help students with mental health issues.

This law is designed to give teachers the tools to help students experiencing mental health issues and establish protocols for suicide prevention. 

