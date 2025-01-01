Our Sponsors

© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
More than 200 local businesses and organizations sponsor Iowa Public Radio. This community support makes up about 20% of our annual revenue.

Our current list of sponsors spans a variety of services from all around the state. You can support the businesses and organizations that support IPR. Or join these local sponsors by becoming an Iowa Public Radio underwriter.

Linder Tire
Iowa City

McGrath Family of Dealerships
Iowa City

Willis Nissan
Des Moines

Bank Iowa
West Des Moines

Chase Bank
Iowa City

Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank
Manchester

Iowa Credit Union League
West Des Moines

Iowa Student Loan
West Des Moines

Taxes Plus
Coralville

Elliot Pointe
Ames

On Pitch
Des Moines

Premium Solutions
Windsor Heights

Cornell College
Mount Vernon

Drake University
Des Moines

Grinnell College
Grinnell

Iowa State University Foundation
Ames

Luther College
Decorah

OLLI at ISU
Ames

Preucil School of Music
Iowa City

Simpson College
Indianola

Summit Schools
Cedar Rapids

UI Libraries
Iowa City

Cedar Memorial/Iowa Cremation
Cedar Rapids

Iowa City Hospice
Iowa City

Lensing Funeral and Cremation Services
Iowa City

Neptune Cremation Services
West Des Moines

Trappist Caskets
Peosta

Bridge View Center
Fairfield

Des Lux Hotel
Des Moines

Des Moines Art Center
Des Moines

Dubuque Museum of Art
Dubuque

Figge Art Museum
Davenport

FilmScene
Iowa City

First Fleet Concerts
Des Moines

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden
Des Moines

Grinnell College Museum of Art
Grinnell

Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
West Branch

Hinterland Music Festival
St. Charles

Little Village
Iowa City

Mammoth Live!
Lawrence, KS

Marketplace Events
Beachwood, OH

Olson-Larsen Galleries
West Des Moines

Prairie du Chien Area Chamber of Commerce
Prairie du Chien, WI

Refocus Film Festival
Iowa City

Reiman Gardens at ISU
Ames

Science Center of Iowa
Des Moines

Show and Tell It, Inc.
Los Angeles, CA

TellersBridge
Solon

UI Stanley Museum of Art
Iowa City

Varsity Cinema
Des Moines

Veterans Memorial Commission
Cedar Rapids

Walker Homestead
Iowa City

Alba
Des Moines

Bar Nico
Des Moines

Bartender's Handshake
Des Moines

Best Case Wines
Iowa City

Café Del Sol Roasting
Iowa City

Café Dodici
Washington

Chocolaterie Stam
Des Moines

Confluence Brewing Company
Des Moines

Dandy Lion
Iowa City

Dodge Street Coffeehouse
Iowa City

Dublin Underground
Iowa City

Eatery A
Des Moines

Full Court Press
Des Moines

Gary’s Food
Mount Vernon

Harbinger
Des Moines

Harry’s Bar and Grill
Iowa City

Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza
Iowa City

Molly’s Cupcakes
Iowa City

New Pioneer Co-Op
Iowa City

Nodo
Iowa City

Oasis Falafel
Iowa City

Pagliai’s Pizza
Iowa City

Parlor
Des Moines

Taki Japanese Steakhouse
Urbandale

The Bake Shoppe
Windsor Heights

The Ideal Theater & Bar
Cedar Rapids

Wake Up Iowa
Des Moines

Wheatsfield Cooperative
Ames

Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure
Des Moines

Bella Vita Chiropractic & Wellness
Iowa City

Discerning Eye
Iowa City

Dr. Suzanne Stock, Orthodontist
Iowa City

Hands in Harmony
Cedar Rapids

Iowa Medical Society
Des Moines

Mary Greeley Medical Center
Ames

McFarland Clinic
Ames

Nassif Community Cancer Center
Cedar Rapids

Patrick Yoerger Acupuncture
Iowa City

Steindler Orthopedic
Iowa City

Systems Unlimited
Iowa City

Team Iowa Physical Therapy
Iowa City

Twig & Needle Chinese Medicine
Coralville

UCS Healthcare
West Des Moines

Upstream Functional Medicine
Iowa City

Vogue Vision
Des Moines

Westrum Optometry
Des Moines

Adamantine Spine Moving
Iowa City

Ask Studio
Des Moines

Bergland & Cram Architects
Mason City

Brick Furniture
Mason City

Design Ranch
Iowa City

Dryer Vent Wizard of West Des Moines
Des Moines

Durable Coatings
Ames

Eden & Gray Design Build
Clive

Floors Direct
Clive

Knebel Windows
Iowa City

Pressure Point Cleaners
Ames

Spectrum Lighting and Interiors
Urbandale

Wolf Roofing
West Des Moines

Iowa City Landscaping & Garden Center
Iowa City

Guy Cook Attorney
Des Moines

Hoefer Law Firm
Iowa City

Kelcey Patrick-Ferree Attorney
Iowa City

McKee, Voorhees & Sease P.L.C.
Des Moines

Simmons, Perrine, Moyer & Bergman, P.L.C.
Cedar Rapids

Tripp P.C.
Pella

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association
Eastern Iowa

Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Iowa
Des Moines

Cedar Falls Community Foundation
Cedar Falls

Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines
Des Moines

Daugherty Water For Food Global Institute
Lincoln, NE

Des Moines Public Schools
Des Moines

Estate of Jean Olson
Des Moines

Estate of Jennifer Garst
Des Moines

First Lutheran Church
Cedar Rapids

First Unitarian Church
Des Moines

Food Bank of Iowa
Des Moines

Heartland Mitzvah Fund
Des Moines

Herbert Hoover Presidential Library & Museum
West Branch

Iowa Arboretum
Madrid

Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation
Iowa City

Iowa Council of Foundations
Des Moines

Iowa Prairie Network
Iowa

Mary and Mike Earley Donor Advised Fund
Des Moines

Mid-Iowa Health Foundation
Des Moines

Plymouth Congregational Church
Des Moines

Prairie Enthusiasts, The
Viroqua, WI

Prairie Meadows Legacy Grant Program
Altoona

Seed Savers Exchange
Decorah

St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church
Des Moines

UNI Center for Energy and Environmental Education
Cedar Falls

United Action for Youth
Iowa City

United Way of East Central Iowa
Cedar Rapids

Westminster Presbyterian Church
Des Moines

Ballet Des Moines
Des Moines

Bell Tower Theater
Dubuque

Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale
Cedar Rapids

Central Iowa Blues Society
Des Moines

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble
Ankeny

Civic Music Association
Des Moines

Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
Coralville

Des Moines Community Playhouse
Des Moines

Des Moines Performing Arts
Des Moines

Des Moines Symphony
Des Moines

Dubuque Symphony Orchestra
Dubuque

Englert Theatre
Iowa City

Fairfield Arts & Convention Center
Fairfield

Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
Cedar Falls

Iowa City Early Keyboard Society
Iowa City

Metropolitan Chorale
Waterloo

Riverside Theatre
Iowa City

School of Classical Ballet & Dance
West Des Moines

Stephens Auditorium
Ames

Theatre UNI
Cedar Falls

UI Office of Community Engagement
Iowa City

University of Iowa Performing Arts
Iowa City

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony
Cedar Falls

Just Dogs Play Care
Coralville

Wild Birds Unlimited
Des Moines & Ames

Blank & McCune
Iowa City

Hunziker & Associates Realtors
Ames

Peter A. Brown Commercial Real Estate Services
Des Moines

Urban Acres Real Estate
Coralville

2AU Limited
West Des Moines

Allspice
Des Moines

Americus Diamond
Fairfield

Artifacts
Iowa City

Beaverdale Books
Des Moines

Des Moines Mercantile
Des Moines

Gilded Pear Gallery
Cedar Rapids

Glassando
Iowa City

Hands Jewelers
Iowa City

Herteen & Stocker Jewelers
Iowa City

Houseworks
Iowa City

Ichi Bike
Des Moines

JAX Outdoor Gear
Ames

Kin DSM
Des Moines

Prairie Lights Books
Iowa City

Revival
Iowa City

RSVP
Iowa City

Sheena Thomas Metalsmith
Iowa City

Ulysses Modern
Iowa City

West Music
Coralville

Willow & Stock
Iowa City

ZZZ Records
Iowa City

Cedar Stone
Cedar Falls

Green Hills Retirement Community
Ames

Prairie Stone
Cedar Falls

Archive Iowa
Urbandale

DART (Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority)
Urbandale

Iowa PBS
Johnston