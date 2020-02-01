Woodbury County Supervisor Resigns A Week After Voter Registration Canceled

By 10 minutes ago
  • Jeremy Taylor stands with Woodbury County Supervisor Keith Radig (left) as he announces he is resigning from the legislative county body.
    Katie Peikes / IPR

The Woodbury County Supervisor whose voter registration was canceled announced Friday he is resigning from his seat. 

Last May, Jeremy Taylor bought a second home in Sioux City outside of the Woodbury County district he was elected to serve. During a Friday news conference, Taylor said he decided to resign from the county board of supervisors because the issue has taken a toll on his family after local residents put them under a microscope. 

“Monitoring our homes and making phone calls and hanging up and some of the other statements that have been made – this is the reason that people don’t step forward into public service as much as we would otherwise want them to,” Taylor said.

Taylor praised the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors for things they’ve done while he was on the board for the last five years, like investing in gravel roads.

After a hearing in late January where Taylor’s voter registration was put into question, Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections Pat Gill revoked his registration. Gill's decision disqualified Taylor from serving on the county legislative body unless he intervened with a court order.

Taylor had planned to appeal Gill’s decision, but said that would’ve been costly. “And I think my family has gone through enough in this,” Taylor said.

Taylor, a Republican, is running in the 4th Congressional District Republican primary against incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King and three other challengers. He said he is still committed to that race.

Tags: 
news
Iowa Politics
Local government

