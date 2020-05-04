Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Will Your Summer Plans Be Dampened By COVID-19?

By & 1 hour ago
  • The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 534 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, May 4, for a total of 9,703 confirmed cases.
Summer is just around the corner and this year it comes with a great deal of uncertainty. As businesses begin to reopen, how do you decide what level of risk you’re comfortable with?

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Dr. Rossana Rossa, an infectious diseases specialist, to discuss how Iowans are going to have to make hard choices about whether to partake in recreational activities over the coming months.

Many summer programs for kids have been canceled but some are taking a wait and see approach. Paul Denowski, executive director of YMCA Camp Wapsie, says his camp will remain open as of now, but he this year will look and feel different.  

And as restaurants in 77 counties are allowed to reopen the owners of The Jitney in Monticello have decided to remain closed. Erin Cox and Katie Farrowe tell us why they made that tough choice.

Guests:

  • Dr. Rossana Rosa, infectious diseases specialist at UnityPoint Health in Des Moines
  • Erin Cox, co-owner of The Jitney in Monticello, IA
  • Katie Farrowe, co-owner of The Jitney in Monticello, IA
  • Paul Denowski, executive director of YMCA Camp Wapsie
