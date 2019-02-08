Under the Golden Dome: Legalize It?

By 18 minutes ago
  • Before starting a Senate State Government Subcommittee, panelists Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, Roby Smith, R-Davenport, and Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs confer before hearing testimony about four bills legalizing sports betting in Iowa.
    View Slideshow 1 of 11
    Before starting a Senate State Government Subcommittee, panelists Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, Roby Smith, R-Davenport, and Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs confer before hearing testimony about four bills legalizing sports betting in Iowa.
    John Pemble/IPR
  • Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, holds a press conference to promote legislation that would regulate and tax marijuana like alcohol.
    View Slideshow 2 of 11
    Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, holds a press conference to promote legislation that would regulate and tax marijuana like alcohol.
    John Pemble / IPR
  • Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, wants to legalize sports betting in Iowa. He says people are already doing so illegally and he wants to bring them “out of the shadows.”
    View Slideshow 3 of 11
    Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, wants to legalize sports betting in Iowa. He says people are already doing so illegally and he wants to bring them “out of the shadows.”
    John Pemble / IPR
  • Sen. Jeff Danielson, D-Cedar Falls, supports legalizing of sports wagering in Iowa. He says it is an opportunity to have a product that appeals to younger Iowans.
    View Slideshow 4 of 11
    Sen. Jeff Danielson, D-Cedar Falls, supports legalizing of sports wagering in Iowa. He says it is an opportunity to have a product that appeals to younger Iowans.
    John Pemble / IPR
  • President of the Iowa Gaming Association Wes Ehrecke says a person should have to be 21 or older to make a sports bet in an Iowa casino. He also wants to make betting available on phone apps.
    View Slideshow 5 of 11
    President of the Iowa Gaming Association Wes Ehrecke says a person should have to be 21 or older to make a sports bet in an Iowa casino. He also wants to make betting available on phone apps.
    John Pemble / IPR
  • Spokesperson for the Iowa Lottery Mary Neubauer wants approximately 24-hundred stores selling lottery tickets to be part of sports betting using existing lottery equipment.
    View Slideshow 6 of 11
    Spokesperson for the Iowa Lottery Mary Neubauer wants approximately 24-hundred stores selling lottery tickets to be part of sports betting using existing lottery equipment.
    John Pemble / IPR
  • The Iowa United Methodist Conference is one of three religious organizations testifying against expanding gambling. Their lobbyist Brian Carter says it is a detriment to society.
    View Slideshow 7 of 11
    The Iowa United Methodist Conference is one of three religious organizations testifying against expanding gambling. Their lobbyist Brian Carter says it is a detriment to society.
    John Pemble / IPR
  • Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, says judges are inserting their own personal ideas when making rulings. He says this is being done at the federal and state level, and SSB 1101 is his solution.
    View Slideshow 8 of 11
    Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, says judges are inserting their own personal ideas when making rulings. He says this is being done at the federal and state level, and SSB 1101 is his solution.
    John Pemble / IPR
  • Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, says because this process was established as a constitutional amendment, changing it should not be from a legislative bill but rather a new constitutional amendment.
    View Slideshow 9 of 11
    Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, says because this process was established as a constitutional amendment, changing it should not be from a legislative bill but rather a new constitutional amendment.
    John Pemble / IPR
  • Chuck Hurley accuses the Iowa Supreme Court of being the most activist supreme court in the country and says it is time to change how justices are selected in the state’s court system.
    View Slideshow 10 of 11
    Chuck Hurley accuses the Iowa Supreme Court of being the most activist supreme court in the country and says it is time to change how justices are selected in the state’s court system.
    John Pemble / IPR
  • David Brown from Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers says SSB 1101 isn’t well thought out calls this change a power grab.
    View Slideshow 11 of 11
    David Brown from Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers says SSB 1101 isn’t well thought out calls this change a power grab.
    John Pemble / IPR

Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, wants to expand marijuana access in Iowa.  Bolkcom says marijuana should be regulated and taxed like alcohol. Other states have legalized marijuana use in some form but it is still illegal under federal law, and it is unlikely Iowa legislators will take action.

But legislators are considering bills that would legalize sports betting.  In May 2018 the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that allows states to have this form of gambling. Eight states have legalized sports betting and Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, wants Iowa to be next.

Four sports betting bills are discussed in Senate (SSB 1079, 1080, 1081, 1100) and House (HSB 101, 102, 103, 124) State Government Subcommittees. One would allow the Iowa Lottery to accept bets with equipment that is already in use in stores.  The subcommittees do not sign off on these bills. A single bill that incorporates some of their aspects will be written and brought before a new subcommittee.

Gov. Kim Reynolds doesn’t weigh in about these sports betting bills, but she does think betting needs to be regulated.

One bill Reynolds does support is one that changes how the Iowa Supreme Court justices are selected.  Right now there is a State Judicial Nominating Commission that selects nominees to sit on the Iowa Supreme Court and the Iowa Court of Appeals

The commission is chaired by a senior member of the Iowa Supreme Court with 16 members.

Eight are appointed by the governor, which are subject to Iowa Senate confirmation. The other eight are elected by lawyers spread equally across the state’s congressional districts.

A new proposal would no longer allow lawyers to select eight nominees. Instead, it would allow leaders in the legislature to do so.

Each of Iowa’s 14 judicial districts has a judicial nominating commission with 11 members.  Five are selected by the governor and five by lawyers who are part of the Iowa State Bar Association. The chief judge in the district serves as chair.

When there is a district judicial vacancy, the commission interviews candidates and selects three names to forward  to the governor. The governor then chooses who becomes a judge

The bill also proposes that legislative leaders, instead of lawyers, choose who sits on almost half of these judicial nominating commissions.

Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, is the author of this bill and says judges are inserting their own personal ideas when making rulings.  He says this is being done at the federal and state level, and his bill addresses this problem.

Tags: 
Under the Golden Dome
news
2019 Legislative Session
Iowa Politics

Related Content

Under the Golden Dome: First Division

By Feb 1, 2019
John Pemble / IPR

This week, the Iowa House voted for the first time in this General Assembly, but there wasn’t anything ordinary about this one.  During the election for House District 55, the incumbent Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, won by nine votes.

Ballots arrived in Winneshiek County without postmarks and the county auditor tossed them. The Democratic challenger Kay Koether sued to have the ballots counted. A judge ordered the barcodes on the envelopes be scanned to determine if they were sent before Election Day. The scans indicate they were.

Under the Golden Dome: Consideration

By Jan 25, 2019
John Pemble / IPR

IPERS is the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System, and has 360,000 members.  In 2017, a bill in the Senate proposed creating an alternative defined contribution plan for new state employees, but it didn’t go anywhere.  Democrats have expressed concerns about any change to IPERS and it was often a talking point during last year’s election.

Under the Golden Dome: The Plan

By Jan 18, 2019
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

Like with the last Iowa General Assembly, Republicans control the House, Senate, and the governor’s office. But this session begins without a revenue shortfall. It also begins in the first few weeks of a new Iowa tax code passed by the legislature last year.

Republican Senators Advance Anti-Abortion Rights Constitutional Amendment

By Feb 6, 2019
jake chapman
John Pemble/IPR

Republican senators advanced a proposal Wednesday that would amend the Iowa Constitution to say it does not protect abortion rights.

Senate Panel Advances Republican Plan For K-12 Funding Increase

By Feb 6, 2019
school bus
Cannon Air Force Base

A Senate panel advanced a deal Tuesday by Republican statehouse leaders to increase funding for Iowa’s K-12 public schools for the 2019-2020 school year.

It would provide a 2.06 percent increase in base funding, which is an additional $78.6 million. A separate proposal aimed at reducing historical inequities in funding and transportation costs across school districts brings the proposed total up to $89.3 million in new dollars for next year.