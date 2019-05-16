Tyson Foods Suit Alleges Federal Food Inspector Neglected Pre-Slaughter Inspections In Storm Lake

By 25 minutes ago
  • Photo by Amy Mayer

Tyson Foods and Tyson Fresh Meats have filed a complaint in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa claiming a federal food safety inspector fabricated her inspection for thousands of hogs.

Attorneys for Tyson claim that U.S. Department of Agriculture food safety inspector Yolanda Thompson failed to inspect more than 4,600 hogs at Tyson’s Storm Lake plant, which is required before slaughter. According to court documents, these inspections determine if the hogs can be slaughtered, need further inspection, or need to be condemned.

Court documents say Thompson signed inspection cards on March 26, 2018, confirming she had performed an inspection. But video footage later showed she never went into the pre-slaughter holding area to inspect the hogs. The complaint says Thompson stayed in her vehicle and signed the cards.

Tyson was told a day later that the hogs had not received proper inspections before they were slaughtered. Because the hog carcasses had already been mixed in with thousands of others, and it was hard to tell which had not been inspected, Tyson had to destroy around 8,000.

Tyson was able to turn some of the meat into non-edible products, but claims it lost almost $2.5 million in all for the condemned pork, cancelled sales, storage fees, overtime pay and through diverting some resources to take care of the situation. The company is asking the court for that amount in damages.

The complaint alleges that USDA Food Safety Inspection and Inspection Service staff were aware that Thompson had bad inspection habits and had difficulty walking. Attorneys allege negligence and negligent supervision.

"If the USDA and/or FSIS personnel adequately trained and supervised Dr. Thompson, or otherwise addressed Dr. Thompson's deficient inspection practices and her health issues, the damage to Tyson could have been avoided," the company said in the complaint.

Both the USDA and Tyson declined to comment.

Tags: 
news
Food & Drink
agriculture

Related Content

Without Federal Regulations, States Are On Their Own To Enforce Safety In Marijuana Industry

By Esther Honig 2 hours ago

For every crop in the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency carries out a rigorous set of tests to determine which pesticides are safest. How and when a pesticide is used can depend on how that crop is consumed by the average person — is it ingested, inhaled or applied topically?

It’s a precise science that aims to keep consumers safe from potentially toxic residues. But, like most federal regulations, none of it applies to the marijuana industry.      

EPA’s Revised Worker Protection Standard Still Leaves Field Crews At Risk

By May 15, 2019
courtesy of EPA

More than 2 million people work in or near agriculture fields in the U.S. that are treated with pesticides. The Environmental Protection Agency has strict policies about what those workers need to know about pesticide risks, when they can be in those fields and what they should do if they come into contact with the chemicals.

“EPA sets particular criteria of what needs to be included in a training,” said Betsy Buffington, a program specialist in the Pesticide Safety Education Program at Iowa State University.

“So if an instance occurs, they can look back and know that they're doing it correctly.”

Yet even with recent updates to the decades-old Agricultural Worker Protection Standard (WPS), the EPA has little ability to monitor how well the regulation is working, and no way to determine how frequently agricultural pesticides drift onto, or otherwise make contact with, workers.

Across Midwest Farm Fields, Pesticide Exposure Is Tracked Unevenly Or Not At All

By May 14, 2019
courtesy of Meyer Agri-Air

On July 28, 2017, a central Iowa emergency dispatcher received a 911 call from a man in a corn field.

“I had workers that were detasseling,” said the caller, referring to the job of manually pulling the tops off standing corn stalks. “Some may have gotten sprayed by a plane.”

The caller said 10 or 12 people reported sore throats or vomiting. They’d seen a plane applying pesticides to the adjacent soybean field and it seemed some of the chemicals had drifted toward the corn and onto the workers.