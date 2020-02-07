Tax Department Upgrade, Driving & Phones, Expanding Veterans Treatment Courts

  • Iowa’s illuminated Capitol in the evening.
Directors of state agencies visit appropriations subcommittees to explain their department goals, budget needs, and to answer legislators questions. The Iowa Department of Revenue director Craig Paulsen and deputy director Mory Mosiman speak about IT upgrades and improvements made in their taxpayer call center. A House subcommittee passes a bill that would fine drivers for using electronic communication devices. In the Senate, a subcommittee advances a bill expanding veterans drug treatment courts.

Iowa Department of Revenue director Craig Paulsen and deputy director Mary Mosiman speak to a joint Administration and Regulation Appropriations subcommittee.
Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, leads a House transportation subcommittee with a bill she authored about using electronic communication devices while driving
Chandlor Collins from the Iowa Department of Public Safety supports adding language about amateur radio operators to a bill about drivers using electronic communication devices.
Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, chairs a subcommittee that advances a bill establishing a veterans treatment court in every judicial district.
