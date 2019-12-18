Rallies In Iowa Call For President Trump's Impeachment

People in eight cities across Iowa rallied Tuesday, calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump and urging Congress to vote to impeach and remove him from office.

At least 30 people stood outside of the federal courthouse in Sioux City. They held up signs calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and chanted, “Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho! Donald Trump has got to go!” and “two, four, six, eight impeach Trump and don’t you wait.” Registered independent Mariah Zumo was among those in the crowd.

“He’s not only the most corrupt president we’ve ever had, he’s just a very corrupt person, immoral,” Zumo said. “I believe that trust and integrity are huge and he has none of those things.”

Jordan Cline will be 18 by the 2020 presidential election and said he plans to register as a Democrat. He held up a sign: “No one is above the law."

“If I did a crime, I would go to jail because we’re American citizens,” Cline said. “Anybody would go to jail if they [committed] a crime. But President Trump thinks he’s above the law and can do whatever he wants.”

Jo Ann Sadler, who organized the local rally, said the state of democracy is under attack in the current political climate.

“I think we have to stand up for our democracy in our country and I think there’s a lot of things going on in Washington that we really need to be aware of and be reacting to and be informed of,” she said.

A counter-protestor held up a sign, “The silent majority stands with Trump." He did not stay for very long.

The roughly 30-minute rally in Sioux City Tuesday evening was one of hundreds around the country. There were several more in Iowa including in Davenport, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Decorah, Des Moines and Red Oak.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on whether Trump should be impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Iowa’s three Democrats in the House, Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Rep. Dave Loebsack and Rep. Cindy Axne say they support impeachment. Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King said in a tweet Tuesday that he stands with President Trump.