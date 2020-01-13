Pat Grassley Elected Speaker Of Iowa House

    Pat Grassley is sworn in as Speaker of the Iowa House on Monday.
    John Pemble / IPR

The Iowa House of Representatives officially elected Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, as the new Speaker of the House when the 2020 legislative session began Monday morning.

“Over the next 100 days…let’s make sure that we show Iowans that we are not like Washington, D.C.,” Grassley said in his first speech as speaker. “Less partisan games, less political theater, more results for Iowans. Let’s strengthen Iowa’s workforce and improve our education system. Let’s make health care more affordable and pass a responsible budget that puts taxpayers first.”

Grassley is a 36-year-old farmer who was first elected to the House in 2006, and went on to chair a powerful committee that crafts the state budget. He said that taught him the importance of building consensus among House Republicans.

“Now that was at a smaller scale, obviously, and there’ll be more decisions and bigger decisions to make,” Grassley said. “But I think it really prepared me well for this role.”

He is stepping into the top role in the House at the beginning of the fourth consecutive year of full Republican control of the statehouse.

Grassley follows former Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, who stepped down from the position last fall. She said it was to spend more time with her family.

Related Content

The Iowa Legislature Gavels In Monday. Here's What To Watch For This Session.

By & Jan 9, 2020
iowa capitol
John Pemble/IPR file

State lawmakers are heading back to the Iowa Capitol for the 2020 legislative session Monday, Jan. 13. This session will mark the fourth consecutive year with Republicans in control of the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the governor’s office.

Here are some of the topics statehouse leaders expect to discuss this year.

New Iowa House Speaker Talks 2020 Legislative Priorities

By Dec 23, 2019
house republican leaders
Katarina Sostaric / IPR

Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, is set to officially become speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives after the legislature gavels in January 13.

In an interview with Iowa Public Radio, he said House Republicans want to focus on addressing the state’s workforce shortage. And he said one avenue they are considering is removing what is known as the “cliff effect” for government child care assistance.