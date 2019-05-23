Iowa Clergy Sex Abuse Survivor Calls For Statewide Investigation Into Abuse

By 6 minutes ago
  • Tim Lennon with the Survivors Network for those Abused by Priests said he wants Iowa to release a statewide report on clergy sex abuse.
    Tim Lennon with the Survivors Network for those Abused by Priests said he wants Iowa to release a statewide report on clergy sex abuse.
    Katie Peikes / IPR

An Iowa native who heads a national support network for people abused by priests is calling for a statewide investigation into child sex abuse in the Catholic Church.

Tim Lennon was sexually abused by a Catholic priest at age 12. At a Thursday news conference in Sioux City, the president of the board of directors for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said he is looking to states like Pennsylvania and Illinois as models for what should be done in Iowa. Attorneys generals from those states have released statewide reports on clergy sex abuse.

“I’m asking that Iowa does something similar,” Lennon said. “That they establish a hotline. That they advocate for stronger laws around sexual abuse.”

In an email, Lynn Hicks, the communications director for the Iowa Attorney General's Office, said the office is “actively working on this issue” but he declined to discuss their work. Hicks and Chief Deputy Attorney General Eric Tabor met with Lennon this week.

“We listened to his requests and he provided some information on clergy abuse in Iowa and the response of other states,” Hicks said. “We informed him that we continue to collect information from survivors, diocese officials and other state AGs and examine our authority to do a statewide investigation.”

Under state law, sexual abuse victims have 10 years after they turn 18 to file criminal charges. Lennon, who grew up in Sioux City, said victims in Iowa should have no time limits to file charges.

“The injury caused by sexual abuse is lifelong,” he said. “I was raped and abused when I was 12. I’m 72. And every day that I wake up … it’s there. And the great amount of fire, anger that I feel, that happened to me … keeps me going every day.”

He added people don’t often come forward to share their story until years and years after they’ve been abused.

“Too many go free. I mean, statute of limitations is a 'get out of jail free' card for predators,” Lennon said. “I didn’t come forward with some of my memories until I was 43. The rape, I didn’t come forward until I was 63.”

State lawmakers have considered bills to remove the time limit, but these bills never made it through the Iowa House.

Tags: 
news
Religion
sexual misconduct

Related Content

Des Moines Diocese Names Nine Priests Accused of Sexual Abuse

By Apr 4, 2019
Bishop Richard Pates of the Des Moines diocese.
Grant Gerlock / IPR

The Catholic Diocese of Des Moines is the latest to identify priests accused of sexual abuse as the church attempts to fully account for reports of abuse by clergy. Bishop Richard Pates Thursday named nine priests implicated in 44 reports of abuse substantiated by the diocese.

The list includes two priests who were not previously publicized: Paul Connelly and Dennis Mangan.

Diocese Of Sioux City Releases Names Of 28 Priests Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minors

By Feb 25, 2019
Katie Peikes/IPR

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Sioux City made public on Monday a list of 28 priests credibly accused of sexually abusing minors, saying they hope the release of names is the first step in creating a more transparent environment and protecting youth in the future.

Sioux City Native Who Survived Clergy Sex Abuse Calls For Reform

By Dec 31, 2018
Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

A Sioux City native who survived sexual abuse in the Catholic church hopes bringing his experience to the public will encourage more people to come forward.