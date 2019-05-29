Heavy Rains Wash Waste Directly Into Iowa Waterways

By 1 minute ago
  • Clay Masters / IPR file

Dozens of communities released untreated water into rivers and streams over the past week after heavy rain fell across the state. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, more than 70 cases of flood water bypassing wastewater treatment centers have been reported since Thursday and more are expected from this week’s deluge.

Some parts of Iowa have received more than nine inches of rain in May alone. In communities with out-of-date sewers and storm drains, that’s more water than their systems are able to handle.

“The pipes were designed to handle only wastewater,” said DNR environmental program supervisor Ted Petersen. “So when you start adding in additional volumes of clear water, this rain water, there’s just not enough room for the wastewater and rainwater to flow.”

Petersen said when floods bypass a community’s treatment system the water ends up carrying raw sewage, bacteria and a host of household chemicals. He said that’s why officials always warn people to stay out of flood waters, if they can help it.

Besides city sewers, the DNR said some livestock feedlots have reported manure spills. The DNR said manure discharges are allowed in cases of extreme weather at large, open facilities like cattle feedlots, but not from concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), like hog barns.

Tags: 
news
flooding
Water Quality

Related Content

Following Record River Levels, Should Davenport Build A Flood Wall?

By May 24, 2019
Kate Payne/IPR

The floodwaters have largely receded in Davenport, weeks after the Mississippi River crested at its highest level on record and flooded parts of downtown. The city is known for its progressive approach to flooding, giving the river more room to ebb and flow while other communities build walls. But the recent flooding is testing this philosophy of resilience.

Flood-Damaged Home Attracts Presidential Candidates

By May 28, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR file

The flood-damaged home of Fran and Jason Parr in Mills County has caught the interest of quite a few Democratic presidential candidates as they campaign in Iowa ahead of the 2020 caucuses.

Wet Spring And Trade War Complicate Decisions For Farmers

By May 28, 2019
Even in fields that farmers managed to plant, cool temperatures and persistant rain are delaying crop progress.
Amy Mayer / IPR

Many Iowa farmers are behind in planting their corn and soybeans this year, and while the wet spring weather is the primary reason, other factors will play into critical decisions they will soon have to make.

Much of the corn already in the ground has been pummeled with rain and some of it may need to be replanted. Moving into June, farmers will be past the first crop insurance deadline for planting corn, meaning if they ultimately make a claim on this year’s crop, those acres would suffer a small penalty for going in late.