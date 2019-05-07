Grassley Hoping For Results From China Trade Talks

By 51 minutes ago
  • Sen. Grassley says the trade war with China is partly responsible for the delayed ratification of a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
    Sen. Grassley says the trade war with China is partly responsible for the delayed ratification of a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
    John Pemble / IPR file photo

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley is hopeful about the direction of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, even after President Trump announced plans to increase tariffs on Chinese imports. Iowa's senior senator said it’s a good sign that negotiators from the two countries are still planning to meet in Washington this week to discuss a potential deal.

“Three months ago I didn’t hold out much hope, except maybe to get them to buy soybeans again,” Grassley said, “And now we’re getting into a whole bunch of structural reforms that are absolutely necessary and the main purpose of the negotiations in the first place.”

Meanwhile, Grassley said, the trade war with China is partly responsible for the delayed ratification of a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, the USMCA. Those countries' legislatures have not signed off on the USMCA because the U.S. has not lifted tariffs on steel and aluminum. Grassley said in a recent meeting, he and other senators urged President Trump to drop the tariffs. Trump declined, even though he supports the agreement as an improvement over NAFTA.

“The president said this is a terribly good deal. Well then why wouldn’t the president want to get it passed?” Grassley said. “When you get down in the weeds with him he’s concerned about the transshipment of steel from China to Canada to the United States.”

The trade talks with China carry high stakes for Iowa farmers who have seen soybean exports to China plummet over the past year.  Grassley said the USMCA agreement would also benefit farmers by increasing exports of corn and pork to Mexico as well as wheat and milk to Canada.

Tags: 
Chuck Grassley
trade
U.S. Senate
President Trump
news

Related Content

Grassley Gets Clarification On Small Refinery Exemptions From Energy Secretary

By Apr 18, 2019
Amy Mayer / IPR file photo

Iowa’s senior senator met with the U.S. secretary of energy this week to better understand details around how small oil refineries secure waivers exempting them from the national biofuels law.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley said Rick Perry clarified for him that the Department of Energy can offer input, but it’s the Environmental Protection Agency that grants the waivers. Grassley said E.P.A. Administrator Andrew Wheeler is not obligated to do what the energy department recommends.

Soybeans Singled Out In U.S.-China Trade War, But Small Farmers Bear The Brunt

By Feb 8, 2019

In theory, closing off China’s soybean market due to the trade dispute with the U.S. on top of generally low prices for the commodity should affect all industry players, big to small. Agriculture economist Pat Westhoff begged to differ.

March Madness: If Trade War Continues, The Cost Will Likely Reach Consumers

By Feb 7, 2019

The U.S. trade war with China has created a financial burden for farmers and companies that import Chinese goods. Consumers, on the other hand, have mostly been spared from the conflict.

That could all change if this month’s negotiations between the U.S. and China don’t go well.

Grassley: Despite Reservations In Congress, President May Push Through Trade Deal

By Dec 4, 2018
John Pemble / IPR file

Some members of Congress aren’t on board with the Trump administration’s new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. But Iowa’s senior U.S. Senator says the president may force their vote. 