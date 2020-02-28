Glass Pipe Tax - Confirmation - Income Verification - Abortion Testimony

Wendy Shoemaker has lived with chronic pain for decades, and she was prescribed opioids to treat it.

“All you do is stand there and watch your life,” she said.

Shoemaker said she couldn’t do much with her daughter when she took opioids. She has holes in her memory from that time, and she was in heart failure. But almost a year ago, she was weaned off opioids and joined Iowa’s medical cannabis program.

At her home overlooking a lake in Dexter, she held up a bottle of pills that contain chemicals found in cannabis.