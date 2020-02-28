Glass Pipe Tax - Confirmation - Income Verification - Abortion Testimony

By 25 seconds ago
  • A public hearing for HJR 2004 draws a large crowd at the Capitol. The rotunda serves as an overflow room. This constitutional amendment states abortion rights are not guaranteed by the state constitution.
    A public hearing for HJR 2004 draws a large crowd at the Capitol. The rotunda serves as an overflow room. This constitutional amendment states abortion rights are not guaranteed by the state constitution.
    John Pemble / IPR

The governor appoints hundreds of people to positions requiring Senate confirmation. This week some of the individuals making it through the required two-thirds majority vote are Department of Natural Resources director Kayla Lyon and Department of Human Services director Kelly Kennedy Garcia. The Senate takes up a bill requiring a third-party vendor to verify the income of a person on a public assistance program. And the House holds a public hearing on a controversial constitutional amendment stating the state constitution does not guarantee access to abortion services.

Tags: 
Under the Golden Dome
news
2020 Legislative Session

Related Content

Reynolds: Firing Of DHS Director Partly Related To His Response To Glenwood Center Deaths

By Feb 25, 2020
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said outside experts will be asked to review operations at DHS facilities in Glenwood to recommend ways to fix gaps in care.
Grant Gerlock / IPR file

Gov. Kim Reynolds acknowledged Tuesday her June 2019 firing of former Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was partly related to his response to concerns about increased deaths at a state-run facility for disabled residents.

Proposed Medical Cannabis Changes Worry Some Iowa Patients

By 18 hours ago
wendy shoemaker
Katarina Sostaric / IPR

Wendy Shoemaker has lived with chronic pain for decades, and she was prescribed opioids to treat it.

“All you do is stand there and watch your life,” she said.

Shoemaker said she couldn’t do much with her daughter when she took opioids. She has holes in her memory from that time, and she was in heart failure. But almost a year ago, she was weaned off opioids and joined Iowa’s medical cannabis program.

At her home overlooking a lake in Dexter, she held up a bottle of pills that contain chemicals found in cannabis.

Now That We're Through The First Legislative Deadline, What Happens Now?

By & Feb 24, 2020
Lindsey Moon and John Pemble / IPR

The 2020 Iowa Legislature gaveled in for the session on Jan. 13. They're scheduled to continue meeting at the Statehouse until sometime around April 21. Over the course of the 100 days lawmakers have to conduct business, file and debate legislation, and pass bills, there are two important deadlines. 