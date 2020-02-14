Education: Spending, Parental Notification, Athlete Compensation

  • Democrats propose a 3% increase to K-12 school state aid. Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, says this will help make a meaningful investment toward filling the hole left from recent increases that were too small.
One of the first legislative debates of the year is over school state aid. Forty-three percent of the state’s budget goes to K-12 public education. This year the Senate and House are at odds over how much to increase funding. A bill in the House Education subcommittee has advanced that would require K-12 schools to notify parents if sexual orientation or gender identity are part of curriculum or school instruction of any kind. Parents would have the option of excusing the student from participating. And compensating college athletes for the use of their likeness would no longer be prohibited under a bill from a Senate subcommitte


Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, manages the bill for K-12 school state aid, a 2.1% increase
Rep. Cecil Dolecheck, R-Mount Ayr, is the floor manager for a bill increasing school state aid to K-12 education by 2.5%.
Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankeny, reads a letter from a school administrator that says school state aid should increase by 3.75%.
Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, supports a bill requiring schools to give parents notification when aspects of sexual orientation or gender identity are part of a school discussion. Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids, opposes it.
Emily Piper from the Iowa Association of School Boards says these kinds of notifications would impede a school’s requirement of teaching a good curriculum.
Brad Cranston, pastor of Heritage Baptist Church in Burlington, supports the parental notification and says an LGBTQ lifestyle is wrong.
Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, is the co-author of a bill that would allow college athletes to be compensated for use of their likeness.
Keith Saunders represents the Board of Regents, State of Iowa. He supports the concept of college athletes being compensated for use of their likeness, but says it should be a national effort instead of state by state.
