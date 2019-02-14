Democrat Jeff Danielson Resigns From Iowa Senate

Sen. Jeff Danielson (D-Cedar Falls) abruptly resigned Thursday afternoon from the Iowa Senate.

The four-term Democrat submitted a one-sentence resignation letter Thursday to the leaders of the House and Senate.

He told his hometown TV station KWWL that he also resigned from the Cedar Falls Fire Department because of an ongoing dispute between the department and city officials. Danielson said he has a new job that he had not announced as of Thursday night.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will have to set a special election to fill the seat. The winner will be up for re-election in 2020.

“We are excited to run a robust campaign to keep this Senate seat in Democratic hands,” said Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen in a statement.