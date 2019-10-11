Cory Booker On How Living In An Inner-City Would Influence His Presidency

  • New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker speaks to a group of about 50 likely caucus-goers in Boone, Iowa October 8, 2019.
    John Pemble / IPR

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is running for the Democratic presidential nomination and regularly points on the trail that he still lives in inner city Newark where he was once mayor. Sen. Booker talks about how that perspective would influence his presidency with IPR Caucus Land co-hosts Clay Masters and Kate Payne on his RV as he traveled between campaign stops in Boone and West Des Moines. He also discusses healthcare and gun policy.

Look for more of this conversation in an upcoming episode of Caucus Land. 

