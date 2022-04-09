© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Under the Golden Dome hosted by John Pemble
Under the Golden Dome

Retiring and waiting for Senate budgets

Published April 9, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT
The empty Iowa Senate chamber.

Around this time, legislators who have announced they aren’t seeking re-election in the Iowa legislature are granted a “retirement” speech from the chamber floor. Between the House and Senate, around 35 legislators are not running for re-election. A few are seeking to run in the other chamber and there are some running for congressional seats. Some of these decisions are also due to redistricting. Also, many large budget bills have passed in the House, but so far the Senate has not taken them up. With the legislature near the end and moving at a slower pace, this podcast will pause until the session has gaveled out for the year.

Under the Golden Dome 2022 Legislative Session
John Pemble
John Pemble is a reporter for IPR
