Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Appreciating nature in the Midwest

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published November 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa doesn’t have an ocean or mountains, but Iowa can be a beautiful place to connect with nature. Author Kevin Koch has camped, hiked and biked his way through the Midwest and written about it in Midwest Bedrock: In Search For Nature’s Soul in America’s Heartland. He discusses his work with Charity Nebbe.

Then Ben Barry, the dean of fashion at Parsons School of Design, joins the program to discuss the relationship between disability and fashion. Barry will speak as a part of Iowa State University’s lecture series Nov. 11.

Guests:

  • Kevin Koch, author and professor emeritus of English, Loras College
  • Ben Barry, dean of fashion at Parsons School of Design
outdoor recreationBooks & ReadingArts & LifeDisability
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
