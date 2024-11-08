Appreciating nature in the Midwest

Iowa doesn’t have an ocean or mountains, but Iowa can be a beautiful place to connect with nature. Author Kevin Koch has camped, hiked and biked his way through the Midwest and written about it in Midwest Bedrock: In Search For Nature’s Soul in America’s Heartland. He discusses his work with Charity Nebbe.

Then Ben Barry, the dean of fashion at Parsons School of Design, joins the program to discuss the relationship between disability and fashion. Barry will speak as a part of Iowa State University’s lecture series Nov. 11.

