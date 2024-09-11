Women of color share wisdom and experience at 'Stories to Tell My Daughter'

In creating the live storytelling event, “Stories to Tell My Daughter,” Teresa Zilk has built a safe and powerful space for women of color to share experience, wisdom and healing. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Zilk and storyteller Kayla Bell-Consolver.

But first, we'll listen back to a conversation Nebbe had with author Bonnie Jo Campbell about her latest novel, The Waters. The novel also touches on issues of motherhood and sisterhood, environmental issues, reproductive rights and more.

Parts of this episode were originally produced Feb. 6, 2024.

Guests:

