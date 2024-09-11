© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Women of color share wisdom and experience at 'Stories to Tell My Daughter'

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published September 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In creating the live storytelling event, “Stories to Tell My Daughter,” Teresa Zilk has built a safe and powerful space for women of color to share experience, wisdom and healing. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Zilk and storyteller Kayla Bell-Consolver.

But first, we'll listen back to a conversation Nebbe had with author Bonnie Jo Campbell about her latest novel, The Waters. The novel also touches on issues of motherhood and sisterhood, environmental issues, reproductive rights and more.

Parts of this episode were originally produced Feb. 6, 2024.

Guests:

  • Teresa Zilk, founder of "Stories to Tell My Daughter"
  • Kayla Bell-Consolver, storyteller, director at Drake University's Counseling Center
  • Bonnie Jo Campbell, author, The Waters
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
