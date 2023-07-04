© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The sounds to expect at IPR's 80/35 stage

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published July 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The 14th annual 80/35 music festival will take place at Gateway Park for the last time this weekend. The new location will be announced at the festival.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by Des Moines Music Coalition executive director Mickey Davis to discuss the future of the 80/35 music festival. Then, Iowa Public Radio Studio One hosts Cece Mitchell, Tony Dehner and Mark Simmet walk listeners through the acts — mainly Iowa artists — that will occupy the free IPR Stage at this year's 80/35.

Later in the hour, we listen to a past interview with Geraldine Brooks, who discusses her book Horse — the story of the extraordinary racehorse Lexington.

A portion of this episode was originally produced on June 16, 2022.

Guests

  • Mickey Davis, executive director, Des Moines Music Coalition
  • Cece Mitchell, host, Studio One
  • Tony Dehner, host, Studio One
  • Mark Simmet, senior producer and host, Studio One
  • Geraldine Brooks, Pulitzer Prize-winning author
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
