The sounds to expect at IPR's 80/35 stage

On this episode of Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by Des Moines Music Coalition executive director Mickey Davis to discuss the future of the 80/35 music festival. Then, Iowa Public Radio Studio One hosts Cece Mitchell, Tony Dehner and Mark Simmet walk listeners through the acts — mainly Iowa artists — that will occupy the free IPR Stage at this year's 80/35.

Later in the hour, we listen to a past interview with Geraldine Brooks, who discusses her book Horse — the story of the extraordinary racehorse Lexington.

A portion of this episode was originally produced on June 16, 2022.

