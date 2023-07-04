The sounds to expect at IPR's 80/35 stage
The 14th annual 80/35 music festival will take place at Gateway Park for the last time this weekend. The new location will be announced at the festival.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by Des Moines Music Coalition executive director Mickey Davis to discuss the future of the 80/35 music festival. Then, Iowa Public Radio Studio One hosts Cece Mitchell, Tony Dehner and Mark Simmet walk listeners through the acts — mainly Iowa artists — that will occupy the free IPR Stage at this year's 80/35.
Later in the hour, we listen to a past interview with Geraldine Brooks, who discusses her book Horse — the story of the extraordinary racehorse Lexington.
A portion of this episode was originally produced on June 16, 2022.
Guests
- Mickey Davis, executive director, Des Moines Music Coalition
- Cece Mitchell, host, Studio One
- Tony Dehner, host, Studio One
- Mark Simmet, senior producer and host, Studio One
- Geraldine Brooks, Pulitzer Prize-winning author