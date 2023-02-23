Getting 'unstuck' through psychology and Buddhism

Psychologist and Buddhist monk Doug Gentile joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share how his spiritual journey overlaps with his expertise. Gentile wrote the book Finding the Freedom to Get Unstuck and Be Happier about the link between the teachings of Buddhism and psychology. He details how karma and free will influence our lives and explains the practices we can use to break habits and make change.

This episode was originally produced June 21, 2022.

Guest

