Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Ann Patchett explores life in big and small ways in 'These Precious Days'

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Get cozy! It’s time for the Talk of Iowa book club.

We’ve been reading These Precious Days by Ann Patchett, a 2021 essay collection that explores big topics like love, friendship and mortality and more mundane ideas, like curbing the urge to shop or cleaning out stuffed closets. As a whole, the essays take readers on a deeply personal and surprising journey.

Host Charity Nebbe discusses These Precious Days with Patchett and expert readers Debra Marquart and Ann Friedman.

Guests:

  • Ann Patchett, author and owner of Parnassus Books
  • Debra Marquart, Iowa’s Poet Laureate, author and distinguished professor of English at Iowa State University
  • Ann Friedman, author of Big Friendship and journalist raised in Iowa
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingChildrenCOVID-19Talk of Iowa Book Club
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
