Ann Patchett explores life in big and small ways in 'These Precious Days'

Get cozy! It’s time for the Talk of Iowa book club.

We’ve been reading These Precious Days by Ann Patchett, a 2021 essay collection that explores big topics like love, friendship and mortality and more mundane ideas, like curbing the urge to shop or cleaning out stuffed closets. As a whole, the essays take readers on a deeply personal and surprising journey.

Host Charity Nebbe discusses These Precious Days with Patchett and expert readers Debra Marquart and Ann Friedman.

