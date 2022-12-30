Iowa Week: Who's running the show?

To many educators, the teacher shortage is not an outcome of the pandemic, but the result of years of build-up only exacerbated by the past couple of years. Brydie Criswell, the founder of The Good Earth Nature School, shares with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe the growing problems in public education that eventually pushed her to her limit.

Later, Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek discusses the struggle to fill all positions in education and the impact of a 2017 law that restricted union bargaining.

The Superintendent of Osage and Riceville school districts Barb Schwamman talks about how the districts share more than just a superintendent to weather the staff shortage. And Des Moines Education Association President Joshua Brown talks about some ways they've been successful in retaining and recruiting staff.

This episode was originally produced October 2022.

Guests:

