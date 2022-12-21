© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Surveying the legacy of slavery and colonization in Yaa Gyasi’s debut novel

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published December 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Yaa Gyasi’s debut novel Homegoing is searing, brutal, beautiful and often profound.

It begins on Africa’s Gold Coast in the 18th century. Two half-sisters, Effia and Esi, are born in different villages, into different tribes, the Fante and Asanti. Effia leaves her village to become the illegitimate wife of a British soldier who is trafficking humans in the slave trade. Esi is captured during a raid, enslaved and sent to the American South. The book follows the descendants of these two sisters through eight generations — one family remaining in Africa and the other in the United States. Following these characters, we see the long legacy of slavery and colonization through the eyes of the people who lived it.

The novel won many awards after its publication, including the National Book Award in 2017, and Yaa Gyasi is a graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop. Host Charity Nebbe discusses the novel with two expert readers.

Guests:

Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingRaceHistory
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content