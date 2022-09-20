The myths surrounding menopause

Menopause is a phase of life that any human born with ovaries goes through if they live long enough. For generations, it was either ignored or treated like a poorly understood disease.

There is much more information available now about menopause and the phases of life surrounding it, but that doesn’t mean it’s all common knowledge. Dr. Jen Gunter is an OBGYN who wants to make sure everyone understands menopause and that those who experience it have the information they need to take control of their health. She is the best-selling author of The Vagina Bible and her follow-up book is The Menopause Manifesto. She also hosts the podcast Body Stuff.

This conversation originally aired 9-2-21

Guest:

