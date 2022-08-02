© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa's Minnette Doderer was a trailblazer

Published August 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In this edition of Talk of Iowa, we listen back to a conversation about Rachel Mans McKenny’s novel The Butterfly Effect. The characters move through Iowa State’s Memorial Union, Parks Library, Mary Greeley Hospital and Reiman Gardens in Ames while exploring issues of identity and belonging.

Then, we hear the latest excerpt from the IPR podcast From the Archives. Today, we learn about the long legislative career of Minnette Doderer. She fought for the inclusion of women in Iowa code and called out the media for treating men and women serving in elected office differently.

The conversation with McKenny was first produced December 15, 2020.

Guest:

  • Rachel Mans McKenny, author of The Butterfly Effect

