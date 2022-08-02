Iowa's Minnette Doderer was a trailblazer

In this edition of Talk of Iowa, we listen back to a conversation about Rachel Mans McKenny’s novel The Butterfly Effect. The characters move through Iowa State’s Memorial Union, Parks Library, Mary Greeley Hospital and Reiman Gardens in Ames while exploring issues of identity and belonging.

Then, we hear the latest excerpt from the IPR podcast From the Archives. Today, we learn about the long legislative career of Minnette Doderer. She fought for the inclusion of women in Iowa code and called out the media for treating men and women serving in elected office differently.

The conversation with McKenny was first produced December 15, 2020.

