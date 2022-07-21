The Dream Team celebrates 25 years of training young riders for RAGBRAI

Since the 90s, the Dream Team has partnered young, inexperienced riders with adult mentors to train for five months leading up to The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa. This year, the Tuesday of RAGBRAI is Dream Team day, as the team celebrates its 25th anniversary. Brian O’Leary, the executive director, spoke with host Charity Nebbe about the nonprofit's mission and what the milestone means to the organization. Remy Bartells and Ashley Smith, two young people who have ridden with the team, join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share why they got involved and the skills they gained from their experience.

Later in the hour, hear a clip of From the Archives in which Charles Hamilton speaks on Black power and white racism during a speech on Grinnell in a memorial symposium to Martin Luther King Jr.

