Meskwaki artist describes growing up in Cedar Falls

With a career spanning 30 years, painter Duane Slick recently received his first solo museum show at age 60, titled "The Coyote Makes the Sunset Better" at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Growing up in Cedar Falls, Slick spent his weekends at functions celebrating his Meskwaki and Ho-Chunk heritage. While his parents instructed him not to speak about this background with his largely white peers, Slick found a loophole in expressing himself through art.

A University of Northern Iowa alum, Slick has taught at the Rhode Island School of Design since 1995 and his work has been featured at museums across the country. He chats with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe about his life, his artwork which was recently featured in The New York Times, and how the coyote helps him speak his mind.

Later in this episode, we hear an excerpt from the IPR Podcast, From the Archives. This edition features part of a speech delivered by Muhammad Ali in Iowa City in 1967.

