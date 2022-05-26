Spanish speaking Iowans search for news and information in their native language

It's important to know what’s going on in your community and in your state, but many Iowans have a hard time finding local news and information in their native language. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe and her guests discuss the efforts to improve information access for Spanish speaking Iowans including IPR News En Español and the work of Hola Iowa.

Later in the podcast, Celebrasian 2022 takes place in Des Moines on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28, at Western Gateway Park in Des Moines. It’s the largest Asian American Festival in Iowa and it brings together different Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in Iowa for entertainment, food, education and a whole lot of fun. Nu Huynh, executive director of the Iowa Asian Alliance joins the program to talk about the organization behind Celebrasian.

Guests:

