Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Spanish speaking Iowans search for news and information in their native language

Published May 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
It's important to know what’s going on in your community and in your state, but many Iowans have a hard time finding local news and information in their native language. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe and her guests discuss the efforts to improve information access for Spanish speaking Iowans including IPR News En Español and the work of Hola Iowa.

Later in the podcast, Celebrasian 2022 takes place in Des Moines on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28, at Western Gateway Park in Des Moines. It’s the largest Asian American Festival in Iowa and it brings together different Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in Iowa for entertainment, food, education and a whole lot of fun. Nu Huynh, executive director of the Iowa Asian Alliance joins the program to talk about the organization behind Celebrasian.

Guests:

  • Tar Macias, president of Hola Iowa
  • Monica Vallejo, community leader and family support worker in Cedar Rapids
  • Kassidy Arena, reporter, IPR
  • Nu Huynh, executive director of Iowa Asian Alliance

Tags

Talk of Iowa LatinosIowaAsian Americans and Pacific IslandersAsian Americans
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
